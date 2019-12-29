Espers (ESP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $435,949.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. Over the last week, Espers has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. Espers has a total market capitalization of $435,949.00 and approximately $228.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Espers alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060737 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00049255 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00570902 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00226464 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084837 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005091 BTC.

About Espers

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Espers is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.