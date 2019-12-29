Esportbits Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30,875.00 (HLT)

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Esportbits has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $30,875.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Esportbits has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Esportbits token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Esportbits

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit . Esportbits’ official website is esportbits.com . The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts

Esportbits Token Trading

Esportbits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Esportbits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Esportbits using one of the exchanges listed above.

