Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $2.61 million and $141,720.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, EXX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.01801431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00062016 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 208,970,282 coins and its circulating supply is 166,940,869 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Cryptopia, EXX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.