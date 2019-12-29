Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 715,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 664,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Shares of EVOK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. 215,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,367. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.