Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,520,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the November 28th total of 16,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 109.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after acquiring an additional 316,672 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 147,187 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 583.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $64,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,735,049 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $277,060,000 after acquiring an additional 362,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,472,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,820. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.