Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo Sells 169,500 Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 169,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$164,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,518,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,443,106.02.

Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 200,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00.

Wallbridge Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.94. 1,700,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,659. Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of $545.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

