FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 44,800 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

NASDAQ FAT traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

