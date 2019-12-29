FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. FB Financial reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 19.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBK. Raymond James downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 402.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,508,000 after buying an additional 192,711 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBK traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,373. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.96. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.