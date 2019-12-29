Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.15. 196,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,354. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $115.09 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average of $132.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.