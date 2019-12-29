Fetch.ai 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.79 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitAsset, MXC, Bittrex and Coinall. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $28.16 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.31 or 0.06092879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029912 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035386 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001161 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,745,965 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Hotbit, Binance, Coinall, BitAsset, BiKi, HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, Coinsuper, KuCoin, WazirX, Bitrabbit, Bitbns, Korbit, Dcoin and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.