First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 91,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.07. 7,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.20. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

