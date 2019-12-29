First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The company had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

