First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) and Bank Ozk (OTCMKTS:OZK) Head to Head Survey

First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) and Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First NBC Bank and Bank Ozk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank Ozk 0 3 2 0 2.40

Bank Ozk has a consensus price target of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.08%. Given Bank Ozk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank Ozk is more favorable than First NBC Bank.

Dividends

First NBC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 558.1%. Bank Ozk pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bank Ozk pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank Ozk has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Bank Ozk shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank Ozk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First NBC Bank and Bank Ozk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A Bank Ozk 34.43% 11.19% 1.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First NBC Bank and Bank Ozk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank Ozk $1.21 billion 3.29 $417.11 million $3.24 9.50

Bank Ozk has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

Volatility and Risk

First NBC Bank has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Ozk has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank Ozk beats First NBC Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First NBC Bank

First NBC Bank Holding Co. engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, First NBC Bank. Its products and services include mortgage loans, commercial banking, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. Its loan products include loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties, and other land loans; small business and consumer loans; indirect consumer marine and RV loans; small business administration, farm service agency, and USDA guaranteed loans; commercial and industrial loans; and loans to businesses or individuals engages in the production of timber, poultry, livestock, or crops. The company also ACH, wire transfer, zero balance accounts, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, investment sweep accounts, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services. In addition, it provides personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts; and trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other incidental services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone banking; electronic bill pay and mobile deposits; debit cards; safe deposit boxes; investment securities services; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions, as well as real estate development and corporate aircraft businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 251 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

