Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price target on Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.43. 855,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,945. Five Below has a 1 year low of $97.33 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.