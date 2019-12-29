Fortuna (FOTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,097.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $307,883.00 and approximately $7,097.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, FCoin and TOPBTC. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.01287454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123016 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, TOPBTC, IDAX, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

