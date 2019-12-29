Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0832 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. 186,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,798. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

