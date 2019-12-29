Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 28th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, CEO Stanton D. Sloane acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $75,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $191,265.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 67,569 shares of company stock worth $635,935. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEIM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,865. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 17.05%.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

