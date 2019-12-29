Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the November 28th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 733,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Frontline has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 199,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

