Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Update

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 28th total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 376,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,614. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,195,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

