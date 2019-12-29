FuzeX Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $617,825.00 and $4,357.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, CPDAX, Allbit and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.01276700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00120747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Coinbe, Cobinhood, Token Store, Allbit, CPDAX, HitBTC, CoinBene, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

