G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIII. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 295,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,925. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

