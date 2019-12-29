Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Short Interest Up 12.0% in December

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $63,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 38.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GALT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 409,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

