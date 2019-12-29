Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Garda Diversified Property Fund has a 1-year low of A$1.20 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of A$1.45 ($1.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $236.08 million and a P/E ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.39.

In other news, insider Mark Hallett purchased 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.40 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$50,001.00 ($35,461.70).

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

