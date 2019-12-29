Garlicoin Price Up 2% Over Last Week (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. Garlicoin has a market cap of $35,048.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,115,125 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

