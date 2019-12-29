Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Down 21.6% in December

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 659,500 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 28th total of 841,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 247,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 295,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,442. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $453.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.38%.

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

