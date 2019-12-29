Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Up 13.5% in December

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 6,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 789,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,756. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.61.

In other Gentex news, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $133,380.00. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,914 shares of company stock worth $1,143,713. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Gentex by 142.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 313,828 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $10,338,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Gentex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,146,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,186,000 after buying an additional 95,179 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Gentex by 7.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 461,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 31,462 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

