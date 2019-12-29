GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 28th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded GigaMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.04% of GigaMedia worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. 4,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. GigaMedia has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.05.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 27.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

