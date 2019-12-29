Gold Poker Market Cap Hits $21,251.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $21,251.00 and $13.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.01287454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123016 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 5,938,214 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,214 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.