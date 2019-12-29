Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Great Elm Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

GECC opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

In related news, insider Adam M. Kleinman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,430.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Speller purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.