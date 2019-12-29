Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Receives $12.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. Barclays cut Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 24.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,350,000 after buying an additional 1,998,461 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 23.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,213,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after buying an additional 1,536,690 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 28.8% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,142,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after buying an additional 925,472 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,489,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,300,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. 556,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,890. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.