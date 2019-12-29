Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Up 13.2% in December

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 2,996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. 556,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,890. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa SAB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

