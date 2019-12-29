Guider Trading Up 56.3% Over Last 7 Days (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Guider token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar. Guider has a market cap of $22,502.00 and $6,754.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.72 or 0.05900791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035778 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

