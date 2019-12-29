GXChain (GXC) Hits Market Cap of $25.55 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005309 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, OTCBTC and BigONE. GXChain has a market capitalization of $25.55 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, DragonEX, OTCBTC, QBTC, Bit-Z, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.