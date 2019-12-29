Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $41.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 53.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 44.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 51.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $43.80. 365,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,013. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

