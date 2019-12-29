Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Harmonic stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.20 million, a P/E ratio of 254.67, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $115.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $228,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,942,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 562.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 308,766.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

