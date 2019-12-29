Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the November 28th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,535. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4,218.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,533,000 after purchasing an additional 758,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,015,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,173,965,000 after purchasing an additional 471,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,939,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $888,131,000 after purchasing an additional 455,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 965,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,395. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

