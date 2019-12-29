Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

HCAP stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.66. Harvest Capital Credit has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Research analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 6,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $66,718.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

