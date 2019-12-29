Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $761.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 32.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 36.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 140.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 25.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.