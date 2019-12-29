HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the November 28th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 629,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. 364,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. HMS has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. HMS’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HMS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HMS by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 136,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HMSY shares. Guggenheim raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HMS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

