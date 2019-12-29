Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOLI. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.23.

HOLI stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.38. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 49,040 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 489,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 79,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

