HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 27th.

HBH opened at €64.50 ($75.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.87. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €40.70 ($47.33) and a 52 week high of €66.10 ($76.86). The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

