Howdoo (UDOO) Market Cap Tops $623,229.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Howdoo token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and CoinBene. In the last week, Howdoo has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Howdoo has a market cap of $623,229.00 and $34,439.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Howdoo

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Howdoo

Howdoo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

