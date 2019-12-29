HSBC Analysts Give Just Eat (LON:JE) a GBX 980 Price Target

HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price target on Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a top pick rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 798 ($10.50) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 763.31 ($10.04).

Shares of LON:JE opened at GBX 829.60 ($10.91) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 771.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 703.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.03. Just Eat has a 12-month low of GBX 569.60 ($7.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

