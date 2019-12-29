Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Up 7.0% in December

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hurco Companies by 428.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hurco Companies during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HURC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.73. 14,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $259.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

