ICON (ICX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.03 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bithumb, Allbit and Rfinex. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $61.28 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 512,651,382 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, Hotbit, COSS, Gate.io, Huobi, Bithumb, ABCC, Upbit, DragonEX, Bitbns, HitBTC, IDEX, Rfinex, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

