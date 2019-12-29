IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Down 44.1% in December

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the November 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IF Bancorp stock remained flat at $$23.50 on Friday. 180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.41. IF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IF Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IF Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IF Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IF Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

