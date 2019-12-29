ILCoin Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, IDAX and Graviex. Over the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. ILCoin has a total market cap of $19.86 million and $145,462.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ILCoin alerts:

999 (999) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00031370 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003875 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001337 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,299,138,907 coins and its circulating supply is 345,442,487 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, FreiExchange, Crex24, CoinExchange, C-CEX, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.