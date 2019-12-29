Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $93.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim set a $101.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.39. 1,189,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.13. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 3,415.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,728,000 after purchasing an additional 135,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

