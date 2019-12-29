Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IFNNY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.21. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

