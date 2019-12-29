Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Down 10.9% in December

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Inflarx by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Inflarx by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inflarx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Inflarx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Inflarx by 2,102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 153,232 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -1.25. Inflarx has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

